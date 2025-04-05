403
Supreme Court upholds Trump administration's teacher grants cut over DEI
(MENAFN) The US Supreme Court announced on Friday that the Trump administration has the authority to cut millions in teacher grants as part of the president's anti-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiative, as reported.
The Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling has overturned a prior decision made by a Massachusetts judge, who found that the Trump administration did not adhere to the proper legal procedures when it terminated certain grants. Approximately $65 million in grant payments are currently pending.
In this case, five of the court's six conservative justices formed the majority, with Chief Justice John Roberts, a Republican, siding with the three liberal justices in dissent. The unsigned ruling indicated that the district court judge lacked the authority to mandate the disbursement of funds under the Administrative Procedure Act.
The court noted that the administration "compellingly argues" that withholding the funds will not cause irreparable harm to the organizations involved. However, Justice Elena Kagan, in her dissent, challenged this assertion, pointing out that grant recipients have indicated they may need to cancel some of their programs due to the funding freeze.
Kagan remarked, "Nowhere in its papers does the government defend the legality of canceling the education grants at issue here," The Supreme Court has stated that the stay on the funds will remain effective as legal proceedings continue.
