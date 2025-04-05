403
“Gaza-Deir al-Balah” wins Photo of the Year at Istanbul Photo Awards
(MENAFN) Palestinian photographer Saeed Jaras has been awarded the prestigious Photo of the Year at the Istanbul Photo Awards 2025 for his powerful image titled “Gaza-Deir al-Balah,” documenting the human cost of conflict in the Gaza Strip. The announcement was made Saturday by Anadolu President and CEO Serdar Karagoz, who lauded the bravery of photojournalists working in the region.
Karagoz emphasized the significant risks taken by photographers like Jaras to document events in Gaza, stating, "The photo shows the indescribable suffering of the parents whose children were killed in an Israeli airstrike." He further noted, "Jaras and courageous photographers like him continue to take great risks to inform the world about the crimes against humanity in Gaza."
The Istanbul Photo Awards, which have drawn submissions from 20,000 photographers globally since their inception, also showcased the work of renowned photographers such as Hannah McKay and Mads Nissen, alongside emerging talents from various nations including China and Italy.
This year's competition highlighted the ongoing impact of global events, with significant entries focusing on the war in Gaza and the evolving situation in Syria. According to Karagoz, the Syrian conflict, which had seen a period of relative calm since 2016, has witnessed renewed activity following the downfall of the Bashar Assad regime.
