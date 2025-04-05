403
Indian security agencies apprehend U.S. citizen for illegally entering restricted zone
(MENAFN) Indian security agencies have apprehended a U.S. citizen on charges of illegally accessing a prohibited zone — North Sentinel Island — which is home to the isolated and uncontacted Sentinelese tribe, a local police official reported.
The individual, identified as 24-year-old Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, reportedly used an inflatable boat to make his way to the island, located in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago in southern India.
The Sentinelese have long rejected any form of interaction with the outside world and are known for their hostility toward outsiders attempting contact.
This incident marks the latest in a series of unauthorized visits to the island by foreign nationals. In 2018, American John Allen Chau ventured to the area but was tragically killed by the isolated tribespeople. Unfortunately, his body was never recovered.
H.S. Dhaliwal, the top police official of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, stated, "We have arrested a 24-year-old U.S. national, Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, for illegally entering the restricted North Sentinel Island, home to the Sentinelese tribe."
Dhaliwal also noted, "We are taking this incident seriously and are working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs and the U.S. Embassy to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future."
