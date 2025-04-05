Carbon Clean's Cyclonecc Completes Landmark Industrial Deployment

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Greenlogue/AP

Carbon Clean has announced the successful completion of the world's first industrial deployment of its modular carbon capture technology, CycloneCC. Over a six-month period, the system achieved approximately 4,000 operating hours, delivering a high-purity carbon dioxide product.

CycloneCC is designed to address key challenges in industrial carbon capture by offering a fully modular solution that reduces both cost and space requirements. The technology utilises rotating packed bed technology, which significantly decreases the size of equipment-by a factor of ten-and reduces the overall unit footprint by up to 50% compared to conventional carbon capture systems. This compact design enables easier integration into existing industrial facilities.

In October 2023, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company selected CycloneCC for deployment at Fertiglobe's nitrogen fertiliser plant in the Al Ruwais Industrial Complex, Abu Dhabi. This marked the first industrial application of a 10 tonnes per day CycloneCC unit. The unit was fabricated in the UAE and commissioned shortly thereafter.

Aniruddha Sharma, Chair and CEO of Carbon Clean, highlighted the significance of this deployment, stating that it represents a step closer to full commercialisation of the modular solution, which aims to play a vital role in decarbonising heavy industries and achieving net-zero targets.

The modular nature of CycloneCC allows for scalability, with units capable of capturing between 75 to 855 TPD of CO2 per train. This flexibility enables industries to align carbon capture capabilities with their specific decarbonisation strategies.

Beyond its deployment in Abu Dhabi, CycloneCC has garnered attention from other major industry players. In February 2025, MODEC initiated a front-end engineering and design contract with Samsung Engineering & Architecture Group to deploy CycloneCC technology on a floating production, storage, and offloading vessel. This project represents the first offshore application of CycloneCC, aiming to capture CO2 emissions from FPSO operations.

In December 2024, Aramco entered into a collaboration agreement with Carbon Clean and SAMSUNG E&A to demonstrate CycloneCC's capabilities in capturing CO2 from natural gas turbine exhaust streams. The technology's compact design and efficiency make it suitable for such applications, where space and weight are critical considerations.

