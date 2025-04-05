UAE's Non-Oil Sector Growth Eases Amid Softening Demand

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector experienced a deceleration in growth during March, as indicated by the latest S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index . The index declined to 54.0 from February's 55.0, marking the lowest point since September. Despite this dip, the PMI remains above the 50.0 threshold, signifying continued expansion in the sector.

The moderation in growth is primarily attributed to a slowdown in new order inflows, which have decreased for the third consecutive month. The new orders index fell to 56.3 in March from 57.3 in February, reaching its weakest level since October. This trend suggests a tapering in demand momentum within the UAE's diversified economy.

In response to mounting backlogs, companies have accelerated their input purchases at the fastest rate since July 2019. This proactive approach aims to address operational pressures and maintain service levels. However, employment growth has softened, registering its slowest pace in nearly three years, as firms encounter challenges in recruitment and workforce expansion.

Input prices have seen a moderate rise, with some businesses facing increased material costs, while others benefit from reduced transportation expenses. This nuanced cost landscape reflects the complex dynamics influencing the sector's operational environment.

Dubai's non-oil private sector also mirrored this slowdown, with its PMI dropping to a five-month low of 53.2 from 54.3 in February. The emirate experienced a rare reduction in employment levels, despite a continued, albeit slower, increase in new orders.

Nevertheless, businesses across the UAE maintain a positive outlook regarding future growth prospects. This optimism is underpinned by robust project pipelines and ongoing national infrastructure developments, which are expected to bolster the non-oil sector's performance in the coming months.

See also e& PPF Telecom Group Completes €825 Million Acquisition of Serbia Broadband

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?