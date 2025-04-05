OPEC+ Shifts Strategy With Unexpected Oil Output Increase

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, have announced a significant policy shift by accelerating oil production increases. This decision, made during a virtual meeting on Thursday, involves eight member countries-Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman-agreeing to boost output by 411,000 barrels per day starting in May. This adjustment consolidates three months' worth of planned increases into a single month, surpassing the initially scheduled 135,000 bpd increment.

This move aims to discipline member nations that have been exceeding their production quotas and to address concerns over market stability. The coalition emphasized that these adjustments could be paused or reversed depending on evolving market conditions, underscoring their commitment to maintaining equilibrium in the global oil market.

The announcement had an immediate impact on oil prices. Brent crude futures dropped by 7.1%, settling at $69.63 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate declined by 7.8% to $66.15 per barrel. These declines represent the steepest single-day percentage drops since mid-2022, reflecting market apprehension about potential oversupply amid existing economic uncertainties.

Compounding these market jitters are newly announced tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump. The administration has imposed a baseline tariff of 10% on imports from several global economies, raising fears of an escalating trade war that could dampen global economic growth and, consequently, reduce energy demand. Analysts have noted that these tariffs could lead to increased inflation and slower economic expansion, particularly affecting emerging markets in Asia, which are pivotal centers for oil demand growth.

The timing of OPEC+'s decision aligns with these geopolitical developments. By increasing supply, the alliance appears to be responding to external pressures, including calls from major consumers for more affordable energy prices. However, this strategy carries risks, as it may exacerbate price volatility and strain relations within the group, especially with members that have been advocating for more conservative production increases.

Market analysts are closely monitoring the situation, noting that the combination of heightened supply and potential demand contraction due to trade tensions could lead to a surplus in the oil market. This scenario may prompt OPEC+ to reassess its strategy in the coming months to prevent a prolonged downturn in prices.

