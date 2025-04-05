403
GBP/USD Analysis Today 03/04: 6-Month Highs (Chart)
34% on China
46% on Vietnam
24% on JapanAccording to licensed trading company platforms, the British pound is rising against most major currencies, confirming its role as a safe haven in tariff trading. The GBP/USD exchange rate is higher at 1.3120, confirming that the dollar is a complete loser. This is understandable; ultimately, US consumers and businesses bear the costs of high imports. Also, the GBP/EUR exchange rate rose to 1.1989, a rise indicating that the EU's 20% tariffs were lower than expected. In other markets, China-related currencies, such as the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar, are experiencing selloffs.Trump asked a crowd gathered in the White House Rose Garden: "They're charging us tariffs, and we're charging them tariffs. How can anyone be upset?" Among other things, he specifically mentioned China and the European Union. "They're deceiving us. It's very sad to see this. It's pathetic."He said, "India is very difficult. Very difficult."
- Amid strong upward momentum, the GBP/USD pair rose to the 1.3128 resistance level, the highest level in about six months, driven by a sharp decline in the US dollar. Obviously, this was due to traders' reaction to the latest round of reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump. The US is set to impose a 10% tariff on all imports, with some countries subject to much higher rates. British imports will be subject to these tariffs.
Regarding exchange rate reactions, we reported that the British pound entered the tariff announcements as a hedge due to its relatively low exposure. This is due to Britain's declining manufacturing base, which keeps it balanced in goods trade with the United States.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTechnical Analysis for the GBP/USD pair today:Based on the performance on the daily chart, the GBP/USD pair is witnessing a strong upward movement towards levels that confirm this shift. Technically, from the resistance levels of 1.3120 and 1.3230, technical indicators will move towards strong overbought levels. Conversely, the currency pair will not abandon its upward recovery path without moving towards the support level of 1.2880 again. Finally, the GBP/USD may remain on its upward path until the reaction to the US jobs numbers tomorrow.Ready to trade our daily Forex GBP/USD analysis ? We've made this UK forex brokers list for you to check out.
