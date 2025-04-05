'Know Our Jurisdiction': CM's Adviser After LG's Remark On Transfer Row

He made the remarks after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that he acted responsibly and entirely within the domain defined by Reorganization Act over transfer of 48 JKAS officers recently.

Nasir Aslam while speaking with reporters said that the government also knows its jurisdiction.

“We also want that the business rules and limitations defined under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 should be followed,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now