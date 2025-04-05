Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Know Our Jurisdiction': CM's Adviser After LG's Remark On Transfer Row

'Know Our Jurisdiction': CM's Adviser After LG's Remark On Transfer Row


2025-04-05 03:17:16
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's adviser Nasir Aslam Wani Saturday said that the government wants that business rules and limitations under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 should be followed.

He made the remarks after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that he acted responsibly and entirely within the domain defined by Reorganization Act over transfer of 48 JKAS officers recently.

Nasir Aslam while speaking with reporters said that the government also knows its jurisdiction.

“We also want that the business rules and limitations defined under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 should be followed,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Article 370 Would Not Have Been Revoked Had PDP Not Joined Hands With BJP in 2014: NC Leader Wani Nasir Aslam Wani Back As Advisor To Omar Abdullah

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN05042025000215011059ID1109392936

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search