Yemen's Houthis Claim Launch Drone Attack At Israel, Shoot Down U.S. Drone

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SANAA, April 5 (NNN-XINHUA) - Yemen's Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said early Saturday that the group had launched a fresh drone attack at a“military target” in Tel Aviv and shot down a U.S. spy drone over Yemeni northern province of Saada.

In a televised statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, Sarea said a land-to-surface missile shot down the Giant Shark F360 drone over Saada.

On Friday, Sarea claimed the group launched two attacks at the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and escorting warships in the northern Red Sea. The U.S. military didn't comment.

Tensions between the Houthis and the U.S. military have escalated since Washington launched fresh airstrikes on Yemen on March 15 to deter the Houthi group from attacking commercial vessels and warships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis said their attacks aim to press U.S.-backed Israel to stop the offensive against the Gaza Strip and allow humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave. - NNN-XINHUA