International SOS Issues Urgent Advisory On Myanmar Earthquake And Aftershocks In Thailand
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) International SOS has issued a critical advisory following the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025. The earthquake, centered 16 km north-northwest of Sagaing city, has resulted in significant infrastructure damage, fatalities, and ongoing disruptions. The advisory also includes guidance on the subsequent aftershocks affecting Thailand, particularly Bangkok.
Key Recommendations
Myanmar: Inbound Travel and In-Country Workforce
Defer all travel to Bago, Magway, Mandalay, and Sagaing regions, Naypyidaw Union Territory, and Shan State until further notice.
Defer non-essential travel to Yangon. Any critical travel should undergo a risk assessment and ensure secure logistics and access to essential supplies.
Secure accommodations in well-prepared, earthquake-resilient properties. Avoid damaged structures.
Maintain emergency supplies (water, food, fuel, and medical necessities) for at least one week.
Ensure multiple communication options as telecommunications disruptions persist. Satellite phones require prior authorization.
Foreign nationals, journalists, and aid agencies must secure government permissions before entering affected areas.
Expect continued service disruptions, including power, water, and transportation challenges. Major transport arteries, including the Yangon-Mandalay Expressway, have sustained damage.
Do not re-enter damaged buildings and relocate if structural integrity is uncertain.
Report damages to government helplines and abide by emergency directives.
Thailand: Travel and Safety Measures
Travel to Thailand can proceed, but travelers should reconfirm all transport and accommodation bookings.
Monitor aftershocks through the Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) website.
Avoid damaged buildings and exercise caution in high-rise structures.
Allow extra travel time due to potential transport disruptions.
Follow all official advisories issued by Thai authorities.
Health and Safety Precautions
Treat injuries promptly and seek medical attention for serious wounds.
Maintain hygiene and wash hands regularly to prevent infections.
Prevent mosquito bites by using effective insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, PMD, or IR3535.
Ensure safe food and water consumption-consume only boiled, bottled, or canned beverages.
Be mindful of heat illness risks and adopt preventive measures.
Download health safety infographics on disaster preparedness and heat awareness.
Impact and Ongoing Crisis Management
Myanmar's military government has imposed a news blackout on casualties among security personnel and restricted foreign journalist access.
Severe shortages of medical supplies and essential commodities persist in affected regions.
Infrastructure damage has impacted power, water, and telecommunications services. Rationing measures are in place in Yangon.
Transport networks remain disrupted with damage to major highways and airports. While Yangon International Airport (RGN) is operational for aid, Mandalay and Naypyidaw airports remain closed to civilian flights.
Relief efforts from China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, and the Philippines are underway.
Security concerns persist as the military continues operations in conflict zones.
Corporate and Workforce Advisory
Account for workforce safety and ensure access to essentials such as emergency supplies and alternative communication methods.
Consider hybrid working arrangements for employees in high-rise buildings or those in affected zones.
Review business continuity plans and ensure crisis response teams disseminate verified information.
