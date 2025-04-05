IATA Launches Global SAF Registry

Dhaka: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has officially introduced the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Registry, now under the management of the Civil Aviation Decarbonisation Organisation (CADO).

This new platform aims to accelerate the global adoption of SAF and support the aviation industry's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050."

Described as a“critical platform” by IATA, the SAF Registry enables airlines and industry stakeholders to track, verify, and claim their SAF usage in a secure and transparent way.

It ensures that environmental benefits from SAF purchases are recorded immutably, eliminating the risk of double counting – an essential step in building trust and accountability in the carbon reduction process.

“Aviation's decarbonisation is a team effort,” said Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA's Senior Vice President Sustainability and Chief Economist.

“In releasing the SAF Registry to CADO, we have put in place a system that benefits all stakeholders, airlines, fuel producers, regulators, and corporate customers. It is a foundational tool for building a transparent, global SAF market.”

Thomsen, however, emphasised that the registry is only one piece of the puzzle. She also called on governments to urgently shift financial support from fossil fuel industries toward renewable energy development, including SAF.

“Further progress requires active policy support for the ramping-up of all renewable energy production, and for SAF within that production. Governments must reallocate their direct support given to fossil fuel producers in favor of renewable energy production. The precedent of the wind and solar energy markets is the example to follow, and this without any further delay,” she said.

As SAF continues to emerge as a key solution for decarbonising air travel, the launch of the registry marks a major milestone, bringing structure, trust, and momentum to the global effort to make aviation more sustainable.

-B