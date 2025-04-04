Arab-Brazilian Chamber Welcomes College Students

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Students from the Mauá Institute of Technology (IMT) were welcomed on Friday (4) at the headquarters of the(ABCC) in São Paulo to deepen their knowledge of Arab countries. Around 30 undergraduate students in International Relations and Business Administration, along with students from the complementary program in International Management, attended lectures and had the opportunity to ask questions about the region's economic landscape and the work of the ABCC.

Silvia Antibas provided a general overview of the Arab world

They learned about the diversity of the Arab world, including the varying income levels and economic characteristics of different countries, Brazil's immigration ties, particularly with Syria and Lebanon, the commonalities among Arab nations such as the Muslim majority, the Arabic language, and their representation in the Arab League, as well as the Arab influence in Brazil, which ranges from language to architecture, and other aspects.

“It is important for us that you come and get to know this diverse world, stepping away from the stereotypes we see in the media about Arab countries,” said Silvia Antibas, the ABCC's Vice President of Marketing & Communication and a historian, to the group of young students. She opened the meeting by providing a general overview of the region, covering the topics mentioned above.

Elaine Silva Prates spoke about economic relations

They were also introduced to trade figures and Brazil's economic relationship with Arab countries in an overview provided by the ABCC Institutional Relations Analyst Elaine Silva Prates. She explained that the Arab world is a major producer of oil and fertilizers-the latter being essential for Brazilian agriculture-and highlighted the region's efforts toward economic diversification. One of the key areas of this diversification effort is tourism.

According to the analyst, the top exporters to the Arab world are now China, the United States, India, Turkey, and Germany, while the largest importers of products from the region are China, India, North Korea, the US, and Italy. However, Brazil also plays a significant role in the region's global trade and is the leading supplier of a range of products to Arab countries, including livestock, beef and chicken meat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, sugar, frozen orange juice, and more.

The students also learned about the role of the ABCC in strengthening Brazil's relationship with the region. Founded in 1952 to connect Brazilians and Arabs, the institution carries out activities on multiple fronts to fulfill its mission, primarily in the economic sphere but also in culture, through its operations in Brazil and abroad. In addition to its headquarters in São Paulo, the ABCC has offices in Brazil's Itajaí and Brasília, United Arab Emirates' Dubai, and Egypt's Cairo.

The attendees were undergraduate students and participants in the complementary training program

The ABCC's Vice President of International Relations & Secretary-General Mohamad, Mourad, also spoke to the students and highlighted its unique aspects. One of them is its multilateral approach, as it works with 22 Arab countries rather than just a single bilateral relationship. Another is its role in facilitating not only Brazilian exports but also Arab exports to Brazil. The third distinguishing feature is that it is driven and led by members of the Arab community in Brazil.

Mourad pointed out that both Brazilian exports to Arab countries and Arab imports to Brazil are largely limited to commodities, which do not have added value.“What is the great challenge for this chamber? It is to continue building on what we have, increasing exports in both directions, while also working on diversification and value addition,” he said.

The IMT undergraduate students visited the ABCC accompanied by their International Relations program coordinator, Rodrigo Gallo. In addition to attending presentations and asking questions in the institution's Wallid Yazigi Auditorium, the students also toured the ABCC's facilities on Avenida Paulista.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

