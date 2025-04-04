NATS And Leidos Mark 10 Years Of TBS
The success of TBS is a testament to the power of collaboration between industry leaders. Originally developed and delivered by NATS and Leidos for Heathrow Airport, the technology has set a benchmark for airport arrivals management worldwide, inspiring the adoption at other major airports across the globe as part of the Intelligent Approach toolset.
Click here to continue reading on co
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment