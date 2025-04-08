Qatar Participates In Annual Meeting Of Inclusive Framework On BEPS In South Africa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cape Town: A delegation of the State of Qatar, headed by President of the General Tax Authority (GTA) HE Khalifa bin Jassim Al Jaham Al Kuwari, participated in the annual meeting of the Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) in South Africa. The meeting is organized by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and will be held during the period of April 7-10, 2025 at the International Convention Center in Cape Town City, South Africa.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Inclusive Framework's member states, along with a select group of external stakeholders, including representatives of international organizations, experts, and academics. Participants discussed the progress made in implementing policies to combat BEPS over the past ten years, and exchanged experiences and insights on a number of priority areas in international tax work.

The meeting addressed developments in the second pillar project, mechanisms for enhancing tax compliance, and revenue rights management solutions, in addition to ways to simplify tax procedures to support economic growth.

GTA's participation in this meeting comes as part of its commitment to enhancing international cooperation and developing tax policies, which will help bridge gaps between global tax systems and achieve greater transparency and information exchange between countries.

GTA affirmed that this participation reflects the State of Qatar's keenness to contribute effectively to formulating global tax policies and enhancing its position as a leading economic and investment center, by establishing a fair and transparent tax environment that supports financial and economic sustainability.