Astra Tech Unveils Botim AI Â€“ The First Step Toward Menaâ€Tms Largest AI-Native Consumer Ecosystem, Serving 150M Global Users

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Â Astra Tech announced the integration of Botim AI into its Botim Ultra App, bringing advanced AI capabilities to the platform and enhancing accessibility for over 150 million global users. This makes Botim the first fintech in the region to introduce this innovation.

Botim AI is a chat assistant designed to elevate user engagement and interaction, offering free, seamless access to cutting-edge features directly within the Ultra App. Users will benefit from intelligent, AI-driven conversations and assistance across various areas, including productivity, education, research, and everyday problem-solving.

H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Board Member and CEO of Astra Tech, commented:“The launch of Botim AI marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize digital communication in the MENA region. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, we are enhancing user experiences and setting new standards for intelligent, seamless interactions. This innovation underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of our users, while advancing our mission to deliver more inclusive solutions that empower individuals from all demographics and enable frictionless engagement with our solutions.”

The AI currently supports chat-based interactions, with enhancements such as web search capabilities and action-based integration planned for future phases.

As part of its strategic evolution, Botim is advancing toward the deployment of executional AI, enabling users to complete tasks in their native language with ease. This innovation meets the growing demand for inclusive AI solutions that ensure seamless, accessible interactions, empowering individuals from all backgrounds to engage effortlessly with the Ultra App.

Botim AI represents a significant step forward in the evolution of communication apps in the MENA region, offering users a smarter, more interactive way to connect and engage.

Easily accessible from the landing page, Explore, and Search sections of the app, Botim AI allows current users to simply update to the latest version to access these new features directly on the landing page. Additionally, users can securely save chat history for future reference and have the option to delete past conversations for privacy and control.

Astra Tech is the leading consumer technology holding group in the MENA region, focused on transforming everyday services through its Ultra app. The groupâ€TMs portfolio includes PayBy, Botim, and Quantix. PayBy holds Stored Value Facility (SVF) and Retail Payment Services (RPSCS) licenses, further solidifying Astra Techâ€TMs position in the financial technology sector. Quantix is the first fintech in the UAE to receive a Finance Company License from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) since 2008.

The Ultra app, developed under Botim, operates in 155 countries, serves over 150 million users, providing more than just free VoIP calling and has also integrated services such as international money transfers, bill payments, and UAE visa services. Astra Tech is committed to advancing technology and enhancing user experience across the region.