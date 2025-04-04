403
Fish Attacks Shut Down Key Ecotourism Spot In Brazil’S Bonito
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A surge in fish attacks has partially closed Praia da Figueira, a major tourist destination in Bonito, Brazil. Known as the country's ecotourism capital, Bonito reported at least 30 cases of fish bites in 2025.
Most incidents occurred at the artificial lagoon of Praia da Figueira, where visitors float to observe pacu, dourado, matrinxã, and tambaqui fish. The tambaqui, an Amazonian species with strong teeth, caused severe injuries, including five finger amputations.
The lagoon's management faces scrutiny for introducing tambaquis into the area, a move experts call an environmental violation. Stress and human feeding behaviors likely triggered the fish's aggression.
Tourists feeding fish near submerged kiosks may have confused tambaquis into biting fingers mistaken for food. One victim, a retired teacher, lost part of her finger while another required nine stitches after a bite.
The Mato Grosso do Sul Environmental Institute (Imasul ) ordered the lagoon's closure on March 26. Officials demanded physical barriers to prevent water access and educational efforts to warn visitors.
Land-based activities resumed, but aquatic areas remain off-limits until safety measures are implemented. Bonito's authorities also investigate potential environmental violations, including water diversion from the Formoso River to fill the lagoon.
Critics argue lax oversight allowed unsafe conditions to persist at popular attractions. Some tourists vowed not to return after traumatic incidents. Tambaquis are among Brazil's most farmed fish due to their adaptability and herbivorous diet.
Experts say their behavior in Bonito is unusual and likely influenced by human activity. As investigations continue, Bonito's tourism industry faces pressure to improve safety and environmental practices while preserving its reputation as a premier ecotourism destination.
