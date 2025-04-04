'Signalgate': How The US Government Creates And Guards Its Secrets

MENAFN - The Conversation) The conundrum of when classified information is not deemed top secret is at the heart of the recent“Signalgate” controversy in which the US defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, shared plans for a military attack on Yemen using Signal, a messaging app.

The recipients were other national security leaders and Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of US magazine The Atlantic, who had been accidentally added to the chat. Goldberg published a story about the incident, omitting several details he believed were highly sensitive and secret.

The Donald Trump administration has denied that the information was classified. Tulsi Gabbard, the director of US national intelligence, told members of the Senate intelligence oversight committee that“no classified material” was shared in the group. CIA director John Ratcliffe did likewise .

Hegseth dismissed the idea that any secrets were discussed on the group chat. And Trump also stated that the information “wasn't classified” . But many disagreed, especially after Goldberg published another piece that included the full transcript of the chat.

FBI director Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard and John Ratcliffe answering questions at a congressional hearing on March 25. Sipa US/Alamy Live News

The Trump administration denies wrongdoing and has been on the attack. Meanwhile, critics argue that this is the latest example of misdemeanour and incompetence.

So, what does this episode tell us about the US secrecy system and how classified information can be revealed?

The US's classification system

The modern system of national security information classification emerged in the early years of the cold war. Many US presidents make small adjustments to the rules, but the basic structure remains the same as the 1950s, when a pair of executive orders established the system and regulated access to secrets.

Information“related to the national defense” is labelled under three categories: confidential, secret and top secret. Confidential is the lowest rung of the ladder and the most sensitive material is tagged top secret, where an unauthorised disclosure would cause“exceptionally grave damage” to US national security.

Every government agency that deals with national security matters is responsible for classifying its information. They also decide what, if anything, can be declassified.

The number of secrets has grown exponentially since the second world war, and more people now have access to them. The exact size of the secrecy state remains unclear (it is, after all, secret), but there are billions of state secrets.

The most recently available data reveals that more than 5 million Americans possess some level of security clearance, and it costs over US$18 billion (£14 billion) annually to maintain the system.

The key legal tool to protect state secrets is the Espionage Act . Curiously, the law was passed in 1917, over three decades before the classification system was created.

On the surface, the Espionage Act is clear-cut. It makes it a crime to disclose secret information to anyone not authorised to receive it. But, in reality, it was of limited value for prosecuting breaches during the 20th century, leading to the development of further tools and laws .

In the 21st century, the Espionage Act reemerged as the weapon of choice for prosecuting leakers and whistleblowers. Yet punishment has overwhelmingly targeted mid- to lower-tier national security officials. No senior leader in the US has been prosecuted for revealing secrets.

Similar to the UK?

The US approach to secrecy is similar to the British approach. But there are key differences.

The UK passed the first Official Secrets Act in 1889, which was revised several times over the next century. The Official Secrets Acts provide the main legal protection“against espionage and the unauthorised disclosure of official information”.

It covers all current or former employees of the security and intelligence service, as well as Crown servants and government contractors. But anyone can be bound by it. As a law, everyone who comes across classified information is subject to the Official Secrets Acts.

While similar secrecy legislation is common in many countries around the world, the US is a notable exception. This is because the first amendment to the constitution prevents laws that impinge on freedom of speech, the press, and the right of people to assemble and petition the government.

However, recognising the utility of categorising and securing defence information, US military authorities copied the British approach toward classification in the early 20th century. Labelling and safeguarding secrets were critical during the two world wars. The question was how to do so in peacetime.

The resolution was a US secrecy system that upholds the first amendment while allowing significant government control over secrets. Classification is based on executive orders while legislation outlaws exposure.

The political stakes?

The development of the US secrecy regime, like national security generally, has been a bipartisan effort. Democratic and Republican leaders, both in the White House and Congress, created the system over the 20th century. They have consistently sought to uphold and safeguard it.

But politics is never absent. And in the current hyper-partisan times, Signalgate has been used as a stick against the Trump administration. Democratic lawmakers began calling for resignations and investigations into the leak. Republicans have increased pressure on Hegseth, calling for an independent probe . The Pentagon has said it will review Hegseth's use of Signal.

The Trump administration continues to dismiss the notion that this is a political scandal, and is trying to make it a story about media bias .“If you think you're going to force the president of the United States to fire anybody you've got another thing coming,” US vice-president J.D. Vance declared .“We are standing behind our entire national security team.”

However, there are some signs of unrest. Trump reportedly mulled over firing Mike Waltz, the national security adviser who added Goldberg to the Signal group chat. Growing numbers of voters think Hegseth should go .

The politics may be uncertain. But the modern secrecy system allows the executive branch tremendous room for manoeuvre. It allows senior officials to claim that exposed details of top secret messages, like military attack plans, are not classified.

Such a justification would not be plausible for lower level national security officials to evade censure. And Goldberg himself could have been caught in the crosshairs had it not been for the fact the information shared with him came from the very top of the secrecy system.