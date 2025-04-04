MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Colorado Florist Collective Honors Denver Floral Designer for Excellence in Flower Crafting and Delivery

Las Vegas, NV, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Colorado Florist Collective has named Denver Florist Tamika Harris the recipient of this year's Mile High Bloom Award for Outstanding Flower Delivery , recognizing her extraordinary skill in floral design and her commitment to delivering fresh, vibrant arrangements from flower shops across the Denver metro area, despite the city's unique challenges.

Known for her designer's choice floral arrangements of roses, hydrangeas, lilies, orchids, peonies, and seasonal blooms , Denver Florist Tamika Harris was recognized for over than 20 years experience creating flower arrangements that reflect both personal sentiment and artistic precision whether she's flower crafting elegant wedding florals , heartfelt sympathy arrangements , cheerful “just because” bouquets , or classic poinsettia holiday centerpieces , her work is marked by attention to color, form, and occasion.

“Her arrangements are flawless,” said Harvey Rankin , a longtime customer who regularly orders birthday flower deliveries from Tamika.“But what really stands out is the quality of her flower delivery service. Even in extreme cold or dry heat, the flowers arrive fresh-cut and full of life. Denver Florist Tamika Harris clearly knows how to arrange blooms that can handle the elements.”

That expertise is especially critical in Denver, the mile-high city where flower delivery involves far more than just loading a van. At high altitudes, with unpredictable weather patterns, intense sun, and bone-dry air, many delicate flowers require special conditioning, cooling, and hydration before they ever leave the flower shop. On top of that, navigating traffic across neighborhoods like Denver Country Club, Wellshire, Washington Park, Hilltop, Cherry Creek, and Berkeley - sometimes during peak commuter hours or snowstorms on I-25, Colorado Blvd, and Speer Blvd- means timing and care are everything.

The Colorado Florist Collective created the first Mile High Bloom Award to highlight florists who go above and beyond in their craft. This inaugural award is presented to Denver Florist Tamika Harris not just for her floral designs but for her flower delivery excellence.“Tamika's delivery practices are as refined as her floral crafting,” said Marlene Vasquez, Executive Director of the Collective.“She has an instinct for selecting beautiful flowers for the season and the weather, ensuring that her floral designs arrive in top condition - no matter what Denver throws at her.”

Clients also praise her deeply personal approach to design. For their fall wedding at the Denver Country Club, Jamie Fleisch and Julia Knowles chose Denver Florist Tamika Harris to bring their vision to life.“We wanted something romantic, textured, and seasonal,” said Julia.“She gave us roses, hydrangeas, orchids, and deep burgundy dahlias that absolutely stunned us. Not only did she create everything we dreamed of - she made sure it held up outdoors through wind and chilly weather. Our guests were raving about the flowers.”

The Colorado Florist Collective, a statewide organization committed to uplifting and recognizing floral professionals across Colorado, has been instrumental in identifying the region's top talent. The Mile High Bloom Award is their highest annual honor, blending peer nominations, client testimonials, and delivery performance data to identify florists who raise the bar for beauty and service.

Denver Florist Tamika Harris continues to serve clients across the metro area with arrangements for weddings, holidays, memorials, and everyday moments that deserve a little extra care. Her work is a reminder that great floristry is not only about design - it's about knowing how to deliver beauty that lasts.

About Denver Florist Tamika Harris

Denver Florist Tamika Harris is a floral designer based in Denver, Colorado, known for her lush, seasonal arrangements and meticulous flower delivery service. Her studio specializes in weddings, sympathy flowers, Mother's Day arrangements, Christmas centerpieces, and“just because” gifts. She delivers to clients throughout Denver, including Cherry Creek, Hilltop, Country Club, and surrounding neighborhoods.

About the Colorado Florist Collective

The Colorado Florist Collective is a professional association that supports floral designers across the state through education, collaboration, and recognition. The Collective is dedicated to raising industry standards and celebrating Colorado florists who demonstrate innovation, craftsmanship, and excellence in customer service.

