No Specific Dates For Ukraine-U.S. Meeting, But Ceasefire Talks To Continue - Yermak
This was stated by the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, during a briefing with journalists, answering a question from an Ukrinform correspondent.
"We are talking about this (meetings - ed.), there are no specific dates yet, but I think that our talks with the American side will be resumed soon," Yermak said.
He noted that consultations at various levels are taking place constantly, such as, for example, his talks with U.S. President's Security Advisor Michael Waltz. Also, as Yermak recalled, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha recently met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.Read also: Trump says Zelensky, Putin "ready to make a deal
"That is, the consultations are continuing, constantly. As for the meeting, I think they will continue soon," Yermak added.
The Head of the Presidential Office expressed confidence that the American side understands it is Russia that is hindering the peace process.
"The main outcome of the meeting in Jeddah, in Riyadh, is that the American side has no questions to Ukraine. Ukraine demonstrates absolute transparency of its position, absolute adequacy. Today, a complete ceasefire is what we strive for, which is logical and correct. But, unfortunately, today the Russian side does not support this, and we believe that a strong position and pressure on Russia from the Americans, from other partners is the path that must be followed," Yermak said.Read also: Russia intensifies drone attacks on Ukraine by 52% since start of ceasefire talks - media
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky previously outlined Ukraine's "red lines" in ceasefire talks. In particular, during future negotiations to end the war, Ukraine will not recognize the Russian-occupied territories and neither will it agree to reduce the size of its army.
Photo: President's Office
