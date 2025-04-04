Jose Cañas: Costa Rica's Musical Ambassador On The International Stage

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Jose Cañas's career has been marked by the dissemination of positive messages and a commitment to Costa Rica's cultural identity . With more than a decade as the first artist ambassador for the country brand Esencial Costa Rica, his career has led him to perform on prestigious international stages and in media outlets.

Cañas' iconic red sunglasses have been featured in interviews on CNN en Español, Telemundo, Univisión, Televisa, and Caracol, among other outlets. His music, inspired by his Costa Rican roots, has allowed the world to learn more about the country and its cultural richness.“In my mind, this desire to spread music was born when I asked myself the question, 'What does Costa Rica sound like?' An answer that we locals briefly have, but that hardly exists internationally,” said Jose Cañas.

With the production of his album“Del Corazón,” he managed to include the video for“Saben de 'onde vengo yo” in the Avianca flight entertainment center. This project paved the way for his most recent production,“Bendita Tierra,” an initiative that brought together prominent Central American artists such as Carlos Mejía Godoy, Alvaro Aguilar, and Debi Nova to strengthen musical and commercial ties in the region.

“I understood that there was a little-traveled but much-needed field that I needed to explore and contribute to the country's socioeconomic shift, through art and, in my case, music,” he added.

Cañas's international projection reached a milestone with his performance in China, where he was the first Costa Rican to sing on national television station CCTV. Along with Chinese artist Loura Lou, he performed a song in Mandarin, in a gesture of cultural respect that generated a great impact.“If we have to sing in Chinese to promote Costa Rica and grow the industry, we will,” stated the singer-songwriter.

In addition to his musical acclaim, he has been nominated for an American Grammy and continues to develop projects that seek to position Costa Rican music internationally.

He is currently working on the reissue of“Bendita Tierra” with collaborations with Latin American artist and on an album with Luis Enrique Mejía Godoy, strengthening the musical connection between Costa Rica and Nicaragua.-

