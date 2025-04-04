D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Introduces New Quantum Blockchain Architecture With Enhanced Security And Efficiency Over Classical Computing Approaches



D-Wave's research shows that quantum-based blockchain operations could use up to 1,000 times less electricity than classical computing methods.

In an industry first, D-Wave successfully deployed blockchain operations across four of its cloud-based quantum computers in North America.

The company's proof of quantum work algorithm leverages quantum-generated hashes, providing an added security layer. The novel quantum blockchain architecture follows the company's recent quantum supremacy demonstration, serving as another example of how D-Wave helps customers realize the value of quantum computing now.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, has published a research paper introducing a new quantum blockchain architecture that could improve security and significantly reduce the electricity required for blockchain operations ( ). The paper,“Blockchain with Proof of Quantum Work,” details how quantum computing can be used to generate and validate blockchain transactions more efficiently than classical computers ( ).

The company has also conducted the first-ever demonstration of distributed quantum computing for blockchain. This involved deploying the new blockchain architecture across four of its cloud-based quantum computers located in Canada and the United States. According to D-Wave, the results show...

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. We are the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the only company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum, today. Our 5,000+ qubit Advantage(TM) quantum computers, the world's largest, are available on-premises or via the cloud, supported by 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations trust D-Wave with their toughest computational challenges. With over 200 million problems submitted to our Advantage and Advantage2(TM) systems to date, our customers apply our technology to address use cases spanning optimization, artificial intelligence, research and more. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how we're shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: .

