First Student's First Charge Solution Receives 2025 Edison Award

CINCINNATI, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student , the largest and most trusted student transportation provider, has been awarded a 2025 Edison Award in the Scalable Clean Transportation Energy category for their First Charge solution. First Charge is a modular, above-ground charging infrastructure engineered to overcome operational challenges for electric school buses and medium- to heavy-duty vehicles. Its patent pending flexible, expansion ready design streamlines deployment, reducing installation time and construction costs by up to 30% while enabling seamless scalability for fleet-wide electrification. This recognition exemplifies First Student's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower customers to transition to cleaner, more efficient transportation.

First Student developed First Charge to address operational challenges in electrification due to leasing many of their locations and time-intensive, cost-prohibitive trenching, digging, and boring. With operations in over 500 locations, there was a need for a modular service that allows districts the flexibility to start small and scale as confidence grows. This patent-pending solution is now available to all school districts and other medium- to heavy duty fleet operators on a subscription basis.

"We are honored to be recognized by Edison Awards for our industry-leading First Charge solution," said First Student Head of Electrification Kevin Matthews. "Electrifying school buses is essential for protecting children's health, enhancing safety, and securing a sustainable future. We're committed to continuous improvement and innovative solutions that make the transition to electric the best possible experience for our customers. With our deep industry expertise and advanced technology, we simplify EV charging, making sure students have a cleaner, safer, and more reliable ride to school, so they arrive ready to learn."

As the first V2X (vehicle-to-everything) charging solution, First Charge is enabling fleet electrification across the industry. With 450 electric school buses already deployed and 2,022 EVs awarded to date, First Student is driving electrification at scale. First Charge eliminates key barriers to EV adoption by reducing construction costs by up to 30% and significantly accelerating deployment timelines, allowing school districts and fleet operators to transition to electric vehicles more efficiently.

The Edison AwardsTM is one of the most prestigious awards celebrating innovation and excellence in products, services, and leadership that drive meaningful change. Celebrating groundbreaking advancements, finalists represent leaders whose work is shaping a better, more sustainable future.

As the leading provider of K-12 transportation solutions, First Student ensures the safest and most reliable ride to school each day for 5.5 million students in communities across North America. With a team of highly trained drivers, the company is on track to complete 1 billion student trips during the 2024-25 school year. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies, First Student delivers a wide range of essential services, including home-to-school transportation, special needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, maintenance, and charter services. The company's focus goes beyond logistics by creating a positive, welcoming environment for students on each of its 45,000 buses. By continuously enhancing the transportation experience for students and families, First Student helps to ensure every child arrives to school ready to achieve their full potential.

