Sandboxaq Closes Series E Round With Expanded Investor Base

New investments to accelerate SandboxAQ's innovation in quantitative AI and expand its impact across critical industries

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ , a global leader in enterprise quantitative AI, announced the addition of Ray Dalio, Horizon Kinetics, BNP Paribas, Google, and NVIDIA to its Series E funding round, which raised over $450 million. The investments underscore the confidence in SandboxAQ's vision and the transformative power of its Large Quantitative Models (LQMs), which are redefining how enterprises leverage AI to tackle complex scientific and quantitative challenges.

Since spinning out from Alphabet in 2022, SandboxAQ has raised over $950 million to advance its quantitative AI platforms across biopharma, chemistry, materials science, cybersecurity, and financial services.

These new investors join a distinguished group backing SandboxAQ's growth, including Breyer Capital, Eric Schmidt, Alger, Paladin Capital, S32, TIME Ventures, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. This expanded support strengthens SandboxAQ's leadership in AI and quantum technologies, driving innovation across multiple industries.

"AI and advanced computing are having a powerful impact on financial services, and BNP Paribas Global Markets is proud to be at the forefront of this trend," said Olivier Osty, BNP Paribas Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking Global Markets. "I look forward to working with SandboxAQ to explore innovative solutions at the cross-roads of AI and quantum techniques."

"I bet on the SandboxAQ team and its approach to Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) because I'm impressed by them both," said Ray Dalio, Founder, Bridgewater Associates.

About SandboxAQ

‍SandboxAQ is a B2B company delivering solutions at the intersection of AI and quantum techniques. The company's Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) deliver critical advances in life sciences, financial services, navigation, and other sectors. The company emerged from Alphabet Inc. as an independent, growth-backed company funded by leading investors and strategic partners including funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Alger, IQT, US Innovative Technology Fund, S32, Paladin Capital, BNP Paribas, Eric Schmidt, Breyer Capital, Ray Dalio, Marc Benioff, Thomas Tull, Yann LeCun, and others. For more information, visit .

SOURCE SandboxAQ

