Prism Inks Announces Enhanced DTF with all components made in US

Prism Inks Launches Advanced DTF Ink Formulation with Enhanced Performance and Competitive Pricing – Proudly Made in the USA

- Amir Ajanee, President and CEOSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prism Inks, a leading innovator in digital transfer film (DTF) ink technology, proudly announces the release of its newly upgraded DTF ink formulation-engineered for higher performance, extended reliability, and exceptional value. Developed and manufactured entirely in the USA, this advanced formulation underscores Prism Inks' ongoing commitment to American quality and innovation.Breakthrough Technology Delivers Tangible BenefitsThe new DTF ink formulation offers multiple enhancements that raise the bar for print professionals:-Improved color densities for sharper, more vivid print output-Expanded color gamut enabling vibrant and accurate color reproduction-Extended shelf life by an additional six months for greater storage flexibility-More competitive pricing, now offered at over 13% less than the current version-Proudly Made in the USAManufactured at Prism Inks' Sunnyvale, California headquarters, the new DTF ink uses raw materials sourced exclusively from U.S.-based suppliers. This fully domestic production model not only ensures consistent quality and faster lead times but also protects customers from international supply chain volatility, tariffs, and freight surcharges.Availability and Transition PlanThe enhanced DTF ink formulation will be available starting June 2025. To support a seamless transition, Prism Inks will continue to offer the current version for a limited time, giving resellers and customers the flexibility they need.“Our team is proud to deliver an ink solution that not only meets but exceeds market expectations,” said Amir Ajanee, President and CEO at Prism Inks.“By focusing on innovation, efficiency, and U.S.-based manufacturing, we're providing our partners with a next-generation product at a more competitive price point.”

Dan Barefoot

WIN Media and News Network

+1 818-679-8075

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.