All India Sufi Board Peer Adil Welcomes Waqf Bill, Urges Muslims Not To Be Misled

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) BJP leader and All India Sufi Board National President, Haji Arfat Shaikh, on Friday welcomed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and urged the Muslim community not to be misled by Opposition voices.

Speaking to IANS, Haji Arfat Shaikh said,“First of all, I fully support the Central Government and this Bill. The way this Bill was presented before the country today, the issue had been discussed for many years. Many opponents expressed their views in various ways about what would happen and how it would happen. However, we understood the Bill as it was presented.

"I may not be very knowledgeable or technically adept in this area, but the small things we understood highlight how the government has worked to bring transparency, which will greatly benefit the common people, including Muslims.”

Shaikh further emphasised that the Bill would pose challenges for corrupt individuals, particularly those who have usurped Waqf land worth lakhs and crores.

“Yes, those Muslim leaders and Ulemas who have been involved in corruption will face difficulties. They are already feeling the pressure. But I urge the Muslims of India, especially Maharashtra, to understand the broader picture,” he added.

Recalling his experiences working with the Minority Commission, Shaikh shared,“I started a campaign that covered all 36 districts of Maharashtra. We discovered many properties - mosques, madrasas, dargahs - lying desolate, often occupied illegally or used for personal gain.

"Despite efforts by the government, including during Devendra Fadnavis' tenure as Chief Minister, our community has largely failed to utilise Waqf land for schools, hospitals, or other public welfare projects. Instead, some people built 'Urdu Bhawans' on government land. The real issue has been the mismanagement and corruption surrounding these lands.”

He further added,“Many trustees have been negligent, allowing lands to be leased out for a fraction of their value. Some land, worth lakhs, was given for merely five thousand rupees. So, I want to say that this Bill will ensure transparency, making such scams visible and holding individuals accountable. The government will not interfere with the land's religious significance; Waqf land belongs to Allah. No one can sell or buy it, and the government's role is to ensure it is not misappropriated.”

Shaikh also addressed concerns about non-Muslim involvement in Waqf matters, stating,“There's no need to worry. Hindus, Sikhs, or Christians will not interfere with Muslim Waqf properties. If it's a Sikh trust, only Sikhs will be involved. If it's Christian, only Christians. This is clear.”

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shaikh said,“The PM has taken strict measures for the benefit of our country and community. Some people, without understanding the truth, label him negatively. But I urge Muslims to appreciate the positive changes, like the triple talaq reform, which has empowered countless women.”

“Those opposing this Bill are often the ones involved in corruption. This Bill will curb such activities, ensuring that the funds from Waqf properties reach the needy and poor. I urge all Muslims not to be misled," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the early hours of Friday with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, following an intense debate. The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill a day earlier after nearly 12 hours of discussions.