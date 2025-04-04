Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Neo Performance Materials Inc. : Has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Globe Metals & Mining Ltd. for the offtake of up to 150 metric tonnes per year of niobium pentoxide from the Kanyika Niobium Project in Malawi. Neo Performance Materials Inc. shares T are trading down $0.20 at $8.19.

