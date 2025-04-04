Metamaterials Market Size To Hit USD 3680.9 Million By 2032, At A CAGR Of 18.82% | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Metamaterial Market is growing with demand for advanced materials in telecommunications, aerospace, and healthcare, driven by innovations in 5G, radar, and imaging technologies. Austin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metamaterials Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Metamaterials Market S ize was valued at USD 779.6 Million in 2023, and expected to reach USD 3680.9 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.82% during 2024-2032.” AI-Driven Advancements Fuel Metamaterials Market Growth Across Key Industries The Metamaterials Market is witnessing rapid growth, with the technology being adopted across a slew of industries, including, but not limited to, telecommunications, aerospace, healthcare, and automotive, wherein metamaterials are used to enhance signal transmission, radar systems, and energy efficiency. In addition, government spending on defense and communications infrastructure, as well as advancements in AI and automation for metamaterial design, also fuel demand. In the U.S., the market was valued at USD 213.53 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 833.94 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.33%. Get a Sample Report of Metamaterials Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Metamaterial Technologies Inc. (Canada) – Develops metamaterial-based optical filters, lenses, and smart materials for aerospace and healthcare applications.

JEM Engineering LLC (USA) – Specializes in metamaterial-based antennas for military, aerospace, and commercial communications.

Kymeta Corporation (USA) – Produces metamaterial-based flat-panel satellite antennas for mobile communications.

Microwave Measurement Systems LLC (USA) – Focuses on metamaterial-based microwave components for radar and communication systems.

Applied EM, Inc. (USA) – Designs metamaterial-based electromagnetic solutions, including antennas and stealth technology.

Teraview (UK) – Develops terahertz imaging and sensing systems using metamaterials for medical and security applications.

Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) – Manufactures metamaterial-based sensors and communication devices for automotive and consumer electronics.

PARC (USA) – Engages in R&D for metamaterial-based photonic and electromagnetic applications.

Echodyne (USA) – Produces metamaterial-based radar systems for defense, aerospace, and autonomous vehicles. Phoebus Optoelectronics (China) – Specializes in metamaterial-based optical components for imaging and communication.. Metamaterials Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 779.6 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 3680.9 Million CAGR CAGR of 18.82% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Product (Electromagnetic, Terahertz, Photonic, Tunable, Frequency Selective Surface, Non-linear)

. By Application (Antenna, Absorber, Superlens, Cloaking Devices, Others)

. By End Use (Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Power) Key Drivers . AI Driven Innovations in Metamaterials and Smart Irrigation Market Drivers and Technological Advancements.

. Metamaterials enhance MRI, biosensing, and diagnostics, enabling high-resolution imaging, early disease detection, and better patient outcomes.

AI enhances the development of metamaterials by optimizing properties for specific electromagnetic, mechanical, and thermal needs, accelerating innovations in optics, healthcare, and acoustics. Additionally, the focus on environmental sustainability and ongoing R&D are boosting the market's growth trajectory.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product

In 2023, the electromagnetic segment led the Metamaterials Market, accounting for 40% of revenue, driven by their abilities in antennas, radar systems, and the development of new-age wireless communication technologies, including advanced telecommunication technologies like 5G and 6G. These metamaterials enhance the efficiency and transmission of signals in fields like defense, aerospace, and telecommunications.

The terahertz (THz) segment is the fastest-growing over the forecast Period 2024-2032 , fueled by its use in security screening, medical imaging, and high-speed wireless communication. THz metamaterials offer non-ionizing, non-destructive imaging for healthcare and material characterization, with applications in cancer detection and defense. THz technology is also key for the future of 6G telecommunications, boosting market growth.

By Application

In 2023, the antenna segment led the Metamaterials Market, accounting for 45% of revenue, due to its utilization in telecommunications, defense, and aerospace industries, and consumer electronics. Metamaterial-based standard antennas boost antenna signals, reduce interference, and are compatible with 5G and 6G networks, benefitting military stealth technology and satellite communications.

The absorber segment is the fastest-growing Over the forecast Period 2024-2032 , owing to the increasing demand from defense, telecommunications, and automotive industries. They can make stealth better, as well as reduce the radar cross-section, and make the network efficient. They are critical for automotive radar systems, collision avoidance, and autonomous driving, further accelerating the adoption in different industries.

By End Use

In 2023, the aerospace and defense sector dominated the Metamaterials Market, accounting for 50% of revenue, driven by their use in stealth technology, radar systems, and secure communication. Metamaterials enhance radar performance, reduce radar cross-section, and support advanced surveillance and electronic warfare. In aerospace, they provide lightweight, high-performance antennas for satellite communications.

The medical segment is the fastest-growing over the forecast Period 2024-2032, with metamaterials improving medical imaging, bio sensing, and non-invasive diagnostics. They enhance MRI efficiency, aid early disease detection, and enable wearable medical devices for real-time health monitoring. Increasing demand for innovative healthcare solutions and AI-driven designs is accelerating market adoption.

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Rapidly Expands Metamaterial Market

In 2023, North America dominated the Metamaterials Market, accounting for 40% of total revenue, driven by significant investments in defense, aerospace, telecommunications, and healthcare. Key sectors such as the U.S. military use metamaterials for stealth technology, radar systems, and secure communication, while aerospace benefits from lightweight antennas for satellite and avionics applications. The rapid deployment of 5G and emerging 6G networks further fuels the demand for metamaterial-based antennas.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region over the forecast period 2024-2032, regarding investments in telecommunication, defence, aerospace, and healthcare. 5G and 6G networks powered by countries including China, Japan, South Korea, and India are creating demand for metamaterial antennas and waveguides. Metamaterials are also being used in aerospace and healthcare sectors in the region for future communication and diagnostic technology.

Recent Development

On 3 May 2024, Meta Materials Inc. (META) has announced a workforce reduction of approximately 80% of its employees due to liquidity challenges and the need for additional financing, with the process expected to complete in the coming weeks.

T able o f Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Technology Adoption

5.2 Macroeconomic & Geopolitical Factors

5.3 AI & Automation in Metamaterials

5.4 Environmental & Sustainability Metrics

5.5 Innovation and R&D

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Metamaterials Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Metamaterials Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Metamaterials Market Segmentation, by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

