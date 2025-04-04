Steward Partners Appoints Jason Bourgo As Divisional President Of The Southeast Division To Expand Regional Footprint And Drive Growth

NEW YORK, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm, announced today that Jason Bourgo has joined the firm as divisional president of the southeast division. Bourgo reports to Jeff Gonyo, head of wealth management.

"Steward Partners is anchored in remarkable growth, and bringing Jason on board is about finding the right partner to support that continued momentum," said Gonyo. "The Southeast division has expanded from one of our smallest to the largest, presenting tremendous opportunity. As with all talent acquisition, we were deliberate in our search for someone who understands our partnership model and values. Jason checked all the boxes-his deep recruiting experience, familiarity with the market, and alignment with our culture made him the ideal fit."

Bourgo, based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, will spearhead its expansion into key regional markets, drive revenue growth, and enhance its presence through strategic recruiting and organic development. In this role, the Bourgo will oversee branch operations, ensuring strong financial performance, risk management, and compliance with industry regulations. Bourgo's responsibilities include leading advisor recruitment and onboarding, fostering a collaborative and inclusive company culture, and driving business development through partnerships and marketing initiatives.

"I'm honored to join Steward Partners, a firm that truly stands out in our industry," said Bourgo. "Steward's unique equity model fosters collaboration and shared success, and I've long admired its growth and reputation. Now, I'm eager to help advisors build their businesses while attracting new talent who align with our vision. With the industry more competitive than ever, many advisors seek independence without the burden of running a business alone. Steward offers the best of both worlds-large-firm resources with the autonomy of ownership. In a time of industry consolidation, advisors want to be part of something bigger while maintaining significant equity, and Steward provides that rare opportunity."

Prior to Steward Partners, Bourgo spent nearly four years at Lincoln Investment as the firm's regional vice president where he was responsible for driving the firm's initiatives with the 150+ financial advisors in the south region, including partnering with advisors on organic growth and recruiting experienced financial advisors to the business. Before that, Bourgo was with Ameriprise Financial Services for over eighteen years, serving most recently as the firm's complex director after holding brand manager and financial advisor/district manager positions.

Bourgo earned his bachelor's degree in recreation management with a minor in business from the University of Vermont.

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #19 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $39 billion in client assets as of December 2024.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit .

2024 - Source: Barrons. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Barron's selected firms that manage 2% or more of the total assets of all ranking applicants. This year, that creates a threshold of $70 billion in assets. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including: assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

