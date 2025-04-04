High-Speed Data Converter Market To Hit USD 5.94 Billion By 2032 | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The High-Speed Data Converter Market is expanding with demand for fast, accurate signal processing in telecommunications, aerospace, and AI applications, driven by 5G, IoT, and edge computing advancements. Austin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-speed Data Converter Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider Report,“The High-speed Data Converter Market size was valued at USD 3.21 Billion in 2023, and expected to reach USD 5.94 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.08% during 2024-2032.” Surge in Demand for High-Speed Data Converters Driven by 5G and AI Expansion With the rollout of 5G networks and the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the high-speed data converter market is growing fast. With the advent of 5G infrastructure, telecom providers are looking for high-performance analog-to-digital (ADC) and digital-to-analog converters (DAC) that can facilitate ultra-fast, low-latency data transmission across the network. Meanwhile, the onslaught of AI applications in domains like edge computing, machine learning, and autonomous systems also now requires fast and accurate data conversion, exponentially amplifying the demand for novel converters. In the U.S., the market was valued at USD 0.88 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.35 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.83%. Get a Sample Report of High-speed Data Converter Market @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Analog Devices, Inc. (USA) – High-speed ADCs and DACs

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (Japan) – Analog and mixed-signal ICs

Caelus Technology Limited (UK) – High-performance data converters

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (USA) – Audio and high-precision mixed-signal converters

DigiKey (USA) – Distributor of high-speed data converters

Faraday Technology Corporation (Taiwan) – ASIC design and mixed-signal IP

GlobalSpec (USA) – Industrial and electronic components marketplace

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) – Automotive and industrial data converters

Microchip Technology Inc. (USA) – Precision ADCs and DACs

Omni Design Technologies, Inc. (USA) – High-speed ADC/DAC IP solutions

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) – Mixed-signal and automotive data converters

ROHM Co., Ltd . (Japan) – High-speed ADCs for industrial applications

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) – High-resolution ADCs and DACs

Synopsys, Inc. (USA) – Mixed-signal IP for high-speed data conversion

Teledyne Technologies Inc (USA) – High-speed ADCs for defense and aerospace Texas Instruments (USA) – Wide range of high-speed ADCs and DACs. High-speed Data Converter Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.21 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.94 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.08% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type(Analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), Digital-to-analog converters (DACs))

. By Resolution(Low Resolution (up to 8-bit), Medium Resolution (9-bit to 12-bit), High Resolution (13-bit to 16-bit), Very High Resolution (17-bit and above))

. By Application (Automotive, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, Test & Measurement, Others) Key Drivers . Surging Demand for High-Speed Data Converters in 5G and AI.

. Growth Potential in Emerging Technologies for High-Speed Data Converter.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @

In addition, the growth of IoT devices, cloud computing, and industrial automation further drives this demand for high-speed converters to enable smooth connectivity and high-speed computing. Furthermore, the surge in the need for converters in autonomous vehicles, telemedicine, smart cities, etc. is also a factor that heralds the range of opportunities for the market.

Market Segmentation and Growth Trends in the High-Speed Data Converter Industry: Type, Resolution, and Application Insights

By Type

In 2023, the Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) segment dominated the High-Speed Data Converter Market with around 68% revenue share, owing to the demand for high-resolution, high-speed signal processing required by telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and industrial automation sectors. The common techniques for ADC data converters are Delta Sigma, SAR, and Flash. Due to their improved sampling rate, lower power consumption and higher SNR, ADCs are very important for applications such as Software Defined Radios, medical imaging and ADAS.

Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACs) are expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2024 to 2032, owing to the increasing adoption of DACs in 5G infrastructure, radar systems and high-resolution audio/video processing, which is mainly driven by a growing demand for these devices in UAV, industrial automation, and military applications.

By Resolution

In 2023, the high-resolution (13-bit to 16-bit) segment led the High-Speed Data Converter Market with approximately 41% market share, driven by the need for precision, low noise, and wide dynamic range in applications like medical imaging, radar systems, and industrial automation. The growing demand for accuracy in high-frequency signal processing, especially in aerospace and defense, has boosted the adoption of high-resolution converters.

The very high-resolution (17-bit and above) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, fueled by applications in radar, medical diagnostics, and scientific instruments, with advancements in semiconductor technology improving signal fidelity and power efficiency.

By Application

In 2024, the consumer electronics segment is expected to dominate the High-Speed Data Converter Market, holding about 35% of the revenue share. This growth is driven by the increasing use of high-performance devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cameras, all of which depend on accurate signal conversion. By the arrival of 5G as well as AI applications, as well as the improvement of multimedia processing, the demand for high-speed converters has also come.

The medical segment is poised to be the fastest-growing segment from 2024 to 2032, driven by the increased use of advanced imaging technologies, remote patient monitoring, AI diagnostics, and telemedicine, all demanding high-speed data conversion for improved accuracy and efficiency.

Buy a Single-User PDF of High-speed Data Converter Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

North America's Dominance and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America dominated the high-speed data converter market, accounting for approximately 40% of the revenue, due mainly to a solid semiconductor manufacturing infrastructure and its leadership in 5G, AI, and IoT technologies. Demand was also driven by the adoption of high-performance computing systems, autonomous vehicles and advanced medical equipment. Aerospace, defense, and telecommunications industries in the region are still driving market growth due to considerable infrastructure investments.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region over the forecast period 2024-2032, driven by rapid industrialization, an increase in demand for consumer electronic devices, and developments in 5G, AI, and automotive electronic devices producers. Their manufacturing capabilities and emphasis on industrial automation and smart cities will guarantee its rapid growth through 2032.

Recent Development:



On March 20, 2025, Omni Design Technologies, announced the delivery of advanced multi-gigahertz SWIFT data converters to U.S. and European satellite communication providers, designed for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and ground stations. These ultra-wideband IP products offer high-performance, low-power solutions for data acquisition and signal processing. On January 9, 2025, Renesas introduced new MOSFETs featuring a 30% lower on-resistance, a 40% reduction in gate-drain charge, and a 50% smaller package size, powered by their new wafer technology.

T able o f Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rates by Region

5.2 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.3 Power Efficiency Gains

6. Competitive Landscape

7. High-speed Data Converter Market, by Type

8. High-speed Data Converter Market, by Resolution

9. High-speed Data Converter Market, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Research Insights on High-speed Data Converter Market Report Forecast @

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)