FM Sybiha: Ukraine Felt Strong Support From NATO Allies In Brussels

During a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council held yesterday at the Alliance's Brussels headquarters, Ukraine felt strong support from NATO allies, which is manifested in the creation of the"Coalition of the Resolute" under the leadership of France and the United Kingdom.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a meeting with journalists in Brussels on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The conclusion I want to make after my bilateral meetings, after my participation in the meeting of NATO foreign ministers: we are not alone. We have strong support, and this unity is being cemented even more. A clear manifestation of this is the creation of the“Coalition of the Resolute” under the leadership of the United Kingdom and France. We also hope that after the election cycle in Germany, it will begin to play a significant and meaningful role in these processes, as befits a country like Germany,” the Ukrainian minister said.

He noted that he supported the statements made by literally every minister during the NATO -Ukraine Council, as each of them demonstrated the partners' determination to support Ukraine and their readiness to make new commitments in these difficult times. These commitments, according to the Ukrainian official, will soon be converted into specific assistance packages for Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities.

“I emphasized that (Ukraine's) membership in NATO cannot be removed from our agenda. There was an in-depth discussion with a clear understanding of the future security structure and the need to provide Ukraine with a security guarantee package,” Sybiha said.

He reminded that Ukraine has accepted and supported the proposal of the American side to introduce an unconditional temporary ceasefire. At the same time, the Russian side continues to delay and manipulate this proposal and rejects the proposed ways to achieve a just peace.

“We see Russia's responses. It is now quite clear that it is Russia that is an obstacle to peace, it is Russia that wants the war to continue, it is Putin who is interested in continuing Russian aggression,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized.

As reported, the meeting of NATO foreign ministers continues today in Brussels, where they are discussing ways to strengthen the alliance's defense and deterrence system and increase assistance to Ukraine.

Yesterday, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held in Brussels with the participation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

