Skanska Divests Office Building In Bucharest, Romania, For EUR 52M, About SEK 570M

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested the first phase of the Equilibrium office complex in Bucharest, Romania, to Gordiusz Private Equity Fund, managed by Gránit Asset Management, for EUR 52M, about SEK 570M. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the second quarter 2025. The transfer of the property is scheduled for the second quarter 2025.

The office complex Equilibrium, that consists of two buildings, has become a landmark in the Northern part of the capital of Romania being located right at the entrance to the most vibrant office submarket - namely Floreasca-Barbu Vacarescu, which is often called the New CBD - in Bucharest. It is developed with the aim of redefining workspaces on one hand and provide a completely new aesthetic perspective on the area on the other hand.

The complex offers 3,500 square meters of accessible green space, sustainable solutions, and is designed to focus on flexibility. The environmentally friendly features are recognized by a LEED Platinum certification.

The first building was completed in 2019 and offers a total leasable area of around 21,000 square meters. It is 100 percent let to tenants from different industries like pharma, agriculture, law, communication, construction and retail.

The second phase of Equilibrium, which is not part of the aforementioned transaction, was delivered in December 2022, offering 20,000 square meters of leasable area.

For further information please contact:

Anna Wiśniewska, Vice President Communications and Marketing, Skanska Commercial Development Europe, tel +48 797 019 460

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at .

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4131231

The following files are available for download: