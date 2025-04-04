Skyconseil And Apijet To Deliver Real-Time, Inflight Weather And Flight Path Optimization Direct To EFB

Digital Winglets within Guidor

Integration of Digital WingletsTM within GuidorTM to empower airlines and operators with actionable, real-time insights for safer, more cost-effective flights

- Rob Green, CEO of APiJET, WA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Skyconseil, the developer of advanced inflight weather application, GuidorTM, and APiJET, the developer of the leading flight path optimization offering, Digital WingletsTM, have announced plans to enable airlines and operators to benefit from the seamless integration of GuidorTM Weather Intelligence and Digital WingletsTM fuel savings and carbon reduction platform.By leveraging APiJET's Digital WingletsTM real-time flight path optimization within GuidorTM Weather Intelligence, airlines and operators can seamlessly adjust flight trajectories to mitigate weather disruptions, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions. This integration empowers pilots and dispatchers with actionable insights, ensuring safer and more cost-effective flights.GuidorTM Weather Intelligence is a comprehensive inflight weather assistant designed by pilots for pilots. Offering access to accurate and timely weather information and more, GuidorTM ensures enhanced situational awareness, empowering pilots to make informed decisions that prioritize safety and efficiency.“We are excited to partner with APiJET to bring a powerful combination of weather intelligence and flight path optimization to the aviation industry,” said Arnaud Setien, CEO at Skyconseil.“Guidor already empowers pilots with superior situational awareness, and this collaboration takes it even further-offering airlines a powerful, integrated solution to boost operational resilience, reduce costs, and support sustainability initiatives."Digital WingletsTM is a flight path optimization (FPO) solution that builds on NASA's Traffic Aware Strategic Aircrew Requests (TASAR) technology. NASA's TASAR, along with APiJET's proprietary algorithms, mapping technologies and live aircraft state data solutions, enable air carriers worldwide to make deconflicted, route-specific flight optimization decisions to save fuel, improve flight punctuality (TBFM), and reduce carbon emissions.“We are excited to work with the Skycounseil team. GuidorTM is an impressive, fully extensible, real-time weather solution, together we can make flight more intelligent and efficient,” Rob Green, CEO of APiJET.“Digital WingletsTM is configured to analyze the unique characteristics of each customer's aircraft in real-time flight conditions to generate recommendations for individual aircraft flight routing. By utilizing these recommendations, Skycounseil customers can opt for fuel and time saving alternative routes, be it vertical, lateral, or a combination of the two.”APiJET and Skyconseil will launch their partnership through a joint implementation at a large, European-based carrier to be announced later this year. This collaboration comes on the heels of a $4.5M grant award to APiJET by the FAA to expand the capabilities and scale implementation of Digital WingletsTM worldwide, along with increased acceptance and adoption of Skycounseil's GuidorTM by airlines such as British Airways.About SkyconseilSkyconseil is a leading provider of advanced inflight weather solutions, dedicated to enhancing situational awareness and decision-making for pilots and airline operations. Its flagship product, GuidorTM, delivers real-time, high-quality weather intelligence, empowering airlines to optimize flight safety, efficiency, and passenger comfort. Designed to seamlessly integrate with existing airline systems, GuidorTM provides actionable insights to mitigate weather-related disruptions and improve operational resilience. With a strong focus on innovation and collaboration, Skyconseil partners with industry leaders to drive smarter, more sustainable aviation solutions. For more information, visitAbout APiJETBased in Seattle, WA, APiJET is the aviation software company behind Digital WingletsTM, the flight route optimization solution that provides real-time, conflict-free, alternative flight paths. Digital WingletsTM continuously analyzes flight telemetry, including aircraft performance, wind, restricted airspace, convective weather, turbulence, and conflicting traffic, recommending real-time, conflict-free vertical and lateral rerouting. Digital WingletsTM reduces fuel burn and flight time, accelerating sustainability goals.Contact:Skyconseil: ...APiJET: ...

