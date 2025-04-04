Ezpaycheck Includes 943 Form Empowering Companies To Report Agricultural Employment Taxes

"We are incredibly excited to announce the addition of form 943 to the application for agricultural businesses. ezPaycheck offers unlimited company accounts, simplifying payroll management and providing significant cost savings compared to other solutions on the market." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.

ezPaycheck enables clients to process unlimited paychecks for multiple companies at one flat rate. The software is $169.00 per calendar year for a single installation and includes the forms W2, W3, 941, 943, and 940. We are also now offering the 941 efile service for those that want to process electronically.

The in-house ezPaycheck software includes several benefits to streamline businesses:

: ezPaycheck can calculate federal, state, and local taxes automatically, with the option to manually enter after-the-fact checks to override tax tables.: Unlimited Company Accounts with One Flat Rate. Over time, in-house software can be more cost-effective than paying for third-party services, especially for larger firms with significant payroll volumes. It eliminates recurring subscription fees associated with outsourced payroll services.: Managing payroll in-house means that sensitive employee and financial data remains within the organization, reducing the risk of data breaches or leaks that can occur when using third-party providers.: In-house software seamlessly integrates with other internal systems, such as ezW2 and ezACH direct deposit software.: Take control over finances with immediate updates and adjustments to payroll processing to avoid penalties.: In-house ezPaycheck software supports many separate companies at one cost.: With direct access to the software, payroll processing can be completed more quickly, with fewer delays than might occur when relying on an external provider.: The IT team for Halfpricesoft can provide immediate support and troubleshooting for any issues that arise with the software, reducing downtime and maintaining continuity in payroll processing.

ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version , separately.

Priced at $169 .00 per calendar year for a single installation, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To download and test drive, at no cost or obligation for up to 30 days go to ezPaycheck. Please note: trial appears on checks and forms until the license key is purchased and entered into the demo

Halfpricesoft is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software,1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

