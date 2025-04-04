R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

R&S Group inaugurates new distribution transformer plant in Poland

04.04.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press release R&S Group inaugurates new distribution transformer plant in Poland 4 April 2025 – R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN), a leading provider of distribution transformer solutions, power transformers and other electrical components, celebrated the grand opening of its new greenfield oil distribution transformer plant under the Rauscher & Stoecklin brand in Krzeczów near Bochnia, Poland on 3 April 2025. Close to 200 participants attended the event for customers, suppliers and local government and press representatives which – besides the ribbon-cutting ceremony – also included a tour of the 10,000 sqm facility. This state-of-the-art plant marks a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion plans. Key highlights include:

Strategic location: The new plant will serve as a production hub for R&S Group's expansion into the strategic target markets such as the Baltics, the Nordics and Germany.

Production capacity: With a target of producing over 1,000 units in 2025, the facility significantly boosts our growth ambitions by entering of new markets and customer groups.

Cutting-edge technology: The plant incorporates advanced technology for efficient workflow and production of high-quality transformers. Sustainability focus: The facility's environmentally friendly design aligns with R&S Group's commitment to sustainability, including the installation of solar panels on the roof. Markus Laesser, Group CEO, expressed pride in the achievement, noting that the project, which began in 2022, overcame various challenges including global supply chain disruptions and economic uncertainties.“This new plant represents our commitment to innovation and our dedication to meeting the growing demands of our industry. We thank our hard-working employees, esteemed customers, loyal suppliers, and the local community in Poland for their support in bringing this project to fruition,” the CEO stated during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Jaroslaw Struzik, Plant and Operations Manager at Rauscher & Stoecklin in Krzeczów, added:“Our factory is not just about buildings, machines and production lines. It is, above all, about the people – their knowledge, experience and daily work. We will be able to deliver top-quality products, build our company's reputation, and contribute to the growth of the entire industry.” During his closing remarks, Heinz Kundert, Chairman of the Board of Directors of R&S Group, stated:“This new factory is not only a testament to the growth and ambition of our company, but also a reflection of the strong partnerships we have built with our suppliers, customers and the local community. Special thanks go to Markus Laesser and his team for their exceptional work in bringing this project to life. Their vision, leadership, and commitment have made this achievement possible.” The Group views this new facility as a crucial step in its strategic roadmap for profitable growth, emphasizing its commitment to expansion, operational excellence and innovation in the power distribution sector. R&S Group will publish its Annual Report 2024 as well as the Non-Financial Report 2024 on 15 April 2025.

Calendar 2025 15 April Release of full-year 2024 results 14 May Annual General Meeting 2025 29 July Trading update half-year 2025 11 September Release of half-year 2025 results Contact Investor and Media Relations

Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: ... About R&S Group

R&S Group Holding AG's (“R&S Group”, the“company”) operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, the group serves its domestic and various European markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers and other components under the brands of Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. On 20 August 2024, the company acquired Kyte Powertech, a leading supplier of distribution transformer solutions based in Cavan, Ireland, thus significantly expanding geographic footprint to Ireland, the UK, Benelux and France, and adding complimentary products. Further information about the R&S Group can be found at .

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning R&S Group Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of R&S Group Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. R&S Group Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional features:



File: R&S Group inaugurates new distribution transformer plant in Poland



End of Media Release

Language: English Company: R&S Group Holding AG Zentrum Staldenbach 3 8808 Pfäffikon SZ Switzerland E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH1107979838, CH1108008082 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2111562

End of News EQS News Service