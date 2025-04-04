MECC Conducts Inspection To Preserve Marine Environment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Marine Protection Department, continued its efforts to protect the marine environment in the country's territorial waters during Eid Al Fitr holidays by conducting inspections of fishermen and beachgoers to detect any environmental violations.

The Ministry called on beachgoers to adhere to environmental guidelines to preserve the marine environment and ensure its sustainability.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change also called upon everyone to uphold our shared responsibility towards the environment by preserving the beauty of terrestrial and marine areas, ensuring our natural heritage remains sustainable for future generations.

Adhering to environmental guidelines and instructions is a fundamental step that reflects our responsibility towards the environment and strengthens our efforts to maintain ecological balance and achieve sustainable development.

The Ministry recently removed abandoned fishing nets from Simaisma Beach for families as part of its efforts to protect wildlife and maintain ecological balance.

The Marine Protection Department confirmed that abandoned nets negatively impact fish, seagrasses, coral reefs, and turtles.

It also urged fishermen to adhere to fishing laws and not abandon or throw nets randomly, in order to preserve the marine environment.