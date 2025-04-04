Telangana Jagruti Qatar Distributes Meals To Workers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Embracing the true essence of Ramadan, Telangana Jagruti Qatar distributed Iftar kits to 250 workers at a labour camp in the Industrial Area, fostering a sense of community and compassion during the holy month. The initiative highlighted the spirit of charity and brought smiles to many hardworking individuals. Jagruti Qatar President Sudha Sriramoju and General Secretary Praveena Lakshmi Mukala spearheaded the event, which was attended by notable dignitaries, including Shri Abraham Joseph, General Secretary of the Indian Culture Centre; Nandini Abbagouni, Head of Cultural Activities at the Indian Culture Centre; and Haider, President of Incas Qatar.

Prominent figures from various organisations, such as ICBF, ICC, Telangana Gulf Samiti, and Telugu Sports Association, joined hands with Jagruti Qatar executive members.