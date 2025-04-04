Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Old Mortar Shell Recovered In J & K's Poonch

Old Mortar Shell Recovered In J & K's Poonch


2025-04-04 12:04:45
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- Security forces on Thursday recovered an old mortar shell in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The shell was discovered by locals near a house in the Balnoi area of the Mendhar sector, they said.

On getting information, police and security forces rushed to the spot and safely defused the shell.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also Forces Recover Old Rusted Shell In J&K's Poonch Rusted Mortar Shell Found Near LoC In J&K's Poonch

MENAFN04042025000215011059ID1109389467

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search