Viral Video: JD Vance Drops Ohio State's College Football Championship Trophy, Then Says, 'I Am Proud...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A routine photo opportunity turned unexpectedly comical on Monday as Vice President JD Vance unintentionally dropped the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy during a White House ceremony celebrating the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The event, held to recognize the Buckeyes' national title victory over Notre Dame earlier this year marked the presence of President Donald Trump and members of the championship-winning team. While posing for official photos, Vance attempted to lift the trophy for the cameras - but the top portion separated from the base and clattered to the pavement, momentarily stunning the players before laughter broke out.

Despite the minor mishap, the ceremony continued smoothly, both Vance and President Trump congratulated the team on their win. Vance previously served two years as a US senator representing Ohio.

"I'm proud of you guys. You guys were resilient. You were tough. You represented the state of Ohio well. You represented the whole country well," Vance said at the ceremony. Vance then held up the remaining half of the trophy for photos with the team.

The video of the incident swiftly went viral on social media, evoking a flurry of reactions:

“At the White House, Vice President JD Vance tried to lift the CFP Championship Trophy, and it broke apart in his hands. A perfect metaphor for the Trump administration,” one person commented.

Another wrote,“JD Vance trying hold up the trophy of The Ohio State championship football team didn't go so well. Looks like bro broke it and dropped it. This guy is an embarrassment.”

A third person commented,“HAHAHA! JD Vance just broke the College Football National Championship trophy while meeting with The Ohio State University team. Utterly embarrassing.”

Another person wrote,“JD Vance has a slight fumble with the trophy. LMAO!!! Comedy gold must watch!!”

Vance later responded on X after the ceremony, joking:“I didn't want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it.”