Internet Is Obsessed With Kids Enjoying 'Desi' Bamboo Roller Coaster: 'No Screens, Just Laughter'

MENAFN - Live Mint) In today's world, where the dominance of gadgets is so immense that even an infant would rely on a phone to consume their food. Amid this, a video has caught the attention of people, bringing back memories of a time when life was fun without screens. The clip shows children gleefully riding a bamboo-made roller coaster. Made entirely of bamboo, the ride mirrors the familiar twists and turns of a traditional roller coaster, though on a more modest and rustic scale. Children take turns, their laughter and joyful screams reverberating through the surrounding landscape. The setting is simple yet enchanting - a genuine moment of rural bliss, untouched by the bustle of city life.

Originally posted by the Instagram travel page 'Adit Salfani,' and later reshared by 'travelling,' the video shows a handmade bamboo roller coaster that looks straight out of a childhood dream.“Bamboo roller coaster? This village-made ride looks too fun to resist, but is it only for kids?” the caption playfully asks.

The video has gone viral on social media amassing over 27 million views and numerous reactions. Here are some of the reactions:

“Reminds me of my childhood days in the village... pure joy,” one user wrote, clearly moved. Another added,“This is what real fun looks like-no screens, no apps, just laughter.”

Several commented on the ingenuity of the villagers.“What a creative use of bamboo! Salute to the spirit of the people,” a user expressed. Others simply wished they could be part of it, with comments like,“Can adults join too? I want to feel this joy!” and“Honestly, I'd ride this in a heartbeat.”

Another wrote:“Desi bamboo roller coaster.”

A few users reflected on what today's generation is missing.“Kids today are glued to phones-they need this kind of thrill,” someone noted. Another user chimed in with,“This should be on every travel bucket list-real India, real smiles.”

