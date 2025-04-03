Regions Bank Named 2025 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 3, 2025 /3BL/ - Regions Bank is proud to announce it has received the 2025 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for employee engagement. This award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world. This is the 11th year Regions has been recognized by Gallup.

“The engagement of our associates is foundational to our company's success,” said Dave Keenan, Regions Chief Administrative and Human Resources Officer.“Engagement creates a workplace where current talent wants to stay, and new talent wants to join. This award is an honor, and it is motivation to continue our efforts around creating a workplace where our associates can grow and thrive throughout their careers at Regions.”

Despite the momentous challenges in the rapidly evolving workplaces of the world, Gallup found that Regions has continued to engage and develop its associates in innovative ways, setting new benchmarks for workplace excellence.

“Your commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, heard and empowered to do their best work is truly remarkable,” said Jon Clifton, Gallup's chief executive officer.“By prioritizing both people and performance, you are shaping the future of work and proving that exceptional workplaces drive real results.”

Gallup's meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 3.3 million employees in 347 organizations across 53 industries and 90 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers on important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

For a complete list of winners, visit the 2025 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winners pag . Learn more about the awards here .

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $157 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at .

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.