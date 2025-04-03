8 More Kashmiri Crafts Secure GI Tag

GI registration provides legal protection against counterfeit products, prevents unauthorized use, boosts exports, and promotes economic prosperity for producers of goods associated with a specific geographical territory.

Giving details, a spokesman from the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, today stated that Kashmir Namda, Kashmir Gabba, Kashmir Willow Bat, Kashmir Tweed, Crewel, Kashmir Chain Stitch, Shikara and Wagguv have secured GI registration. With this, he said, the total number of GI registered crafts has reached 15, with 07 crafts having already been granted GI registration.

Highlighting the benefits of the registration, the spokesman exuded confidence that these 8 new products will provide much needed boost to exports and gain greater access in international markets, leading to increased demand.“The registration, followed by GI labelling, will also help prevent unauthorised use, ensuring consumers get access to genuine products,” he added.

Referring to the stiff challenges faced by the department over a period of three years, the spokesman highlighted various steps taken for earning GI registration.“After filing of applications online, the department had to go through the onerous task of preliminary scrutiny and examination of the applications filed, followed by issuance of show-cause notices and publication in GI Journal. Only after no objections were received, the GI registration was granted by Geographical Indication (GI) Registry Chennai, in favour of the 8 new products,” he explained.

The spokesman further stated that the department shall now shift focus to 6 more crafts for GI registration, which shall go a long way in revival of certain lost crafts and also boost their saleability in niche global markets. These include Copperware (Kandkari), Silverware, Houseboat, Tapestry, Kashmir Tilla and Aari Stapple Embroidery.

Identifying testing and QR labelling as a corollary to the GI registration of unique Kashmir products, the spokesman said the department has already submitted proposals for upgradation of its testing labs in IICT, CDI and Quality Control Division.

“In view of the increased demand for GI testing and labelling, the department shall upgrade its testing labs by acquiring state-of-the-art equipment like OFDA (Optical Fibre Diameter Analyzer), SEM (Scanning Electron Microscope) and high-resolution Digital Microscopes, which shall ensure genuineness of the products tested and weeding out sale of machine-made counterfeit products, which are sold in the garb of hand-made products,” he added.

