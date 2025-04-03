Youth Skills Champ Secures $1.2 Million in Funding to Launch Nationwide Youth Soccer Tournaments

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Youth Skills Champ, LLC has secured $1.2 million in first round of funding for an American youth soccer initiative.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Youth Skills Champ Secures $1.2 Million in Funding to Launch Nationwide Youth Soccer TournamentsYouth Skills Champ, LLC announced today that it has successfully completed a $1.2 million round of private fundraising to launch an innovative nationwide 1v1 soccer tournament for young players across the United States. The tournament aims to elevate youth soccer in America by creating a new competitive format that showcases individual skill and technical ability. Through this platform, Youth Skills Champ will identify and develop emerging talent while providing unprecedented opportunities for young athletes."We're thrilled to bring this unique competition format to youth soccer in America," said Chaz Hazlet, co-founder of Youth Skills Champ. "Our 1v1 tournament will not only highlight exceptional talent but also create pathways for young players to gain recognition at the national and international levels."Tournament winners across age categories from 6-14 years will receive brand endorsement opportunities and the chance to win prizes, become ambassadors for American youth soccer, and travel globally to compete against international youth soccer talent. These experiences will provide valuable exposure and development opportunities rarely available to young American soccer players.The inaugural tournament is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with regional qualifiers held in major cities across the United States. The first kick off tournament will take place in New Jersey in early 2025.For more information about tournament dates, locations, and registration details, visit .About Youth Skills Champ, LLC Youth Skills Champ is dedicated to revolutionizing youth soccer development in the United States through innovative competition formats and player development pathways. The company aims to identify and nurture exceptional soccer talent while providing young athletes with unprecedented opportunities for growth and exposure.

