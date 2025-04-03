Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Siegel Group (TSG) Investigated By Federman & Sherwood For Data Breach


2025-04-03 05:00:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Siegel Group (TSG) investigated by Federman & Sherwood for data breach. On April 3, 2025, TSG filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Texas. On February 2, 2025, TSG became aware of suspicious activity within their network. An investigation into the incident determined that between January 28, 2025, and February 2, 2025, an unauthorized actor copied, saved and viewed files containing sensitive information within TSG's network.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

  • Full Name
  • Social Security Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Signature
  • Passport Number
  • Financial Information
  • Other sensitive information

The Siegel Group (TSG) is a privately held real estate investment and management firm with a comprehensive platform covering all real estate classes.

CONTACT: If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Federman & Sherwood either by email at ... or visit our firm's website FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD (405) 235-1560

