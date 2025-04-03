Scotch-Brite Launches The Brite Side Of Clean, Featuring Iconic Track So Fresh, So Clean

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As homes continue to evolve into multifunctional spaces for work, play and relaxation, the campaign's energetic 30-second spot aims to transform cleaning from a chore into a powerful act of self-care and positivity. With a wide range of high-performance tools from heavy-duty scrubbers to sleek and stylish cleaning tools , the brand empowers consumers to embrace the satisfaction that comes with a clean, refreshed space.

"This new campaign is an evolution of the Scotch-Brite brand. 'The Brite Side of Clean' is more than a campaign, it's a movement," says Joe Paul, chief marketing officer at 3M Consumer Business Group. "Through it we are tapping into the emotive side of cleaning to connect with our audience where it matters most to them – cleaning is more than just a task; it's a way to reset and refresh. Our goal is to help people find joy in the process with products that match both their unique needs and personal style."

Timed perfectly for the spring-cleaning season, "The Brite Side of Clean" encourages consumers to approach their cleaning rituals with a fresh perspective. At the heart of the campaign is a playful twist on nostalgia, featuring Outkast's iconic early-2000s anthem, "So Fresh, So Clean." With this upbeat track, Scotch-Brite invites everyone to dance through their chores, turning cleaning into a fun, uplifting experience.

'The Brite Side of Clean' taps into the joy of cleaning," says Marie Corcoran, senior manager, Home Care Division at 3M. "We know many people love to sing and dance while they clean, and "So Fresh, So Clean" is the perfect soundtrack to represent this. It's all about turning cleaning into a feel-good experience, where people can embrace the rhythm of life and move from mess to clean with ease. Scotch-Brite is not just helping people clean-we're helping them find their vibe and celebrate the process in a fun and authentic way."

The new campaign includes connected TV on local broadcast, Hulu, Netflix, Prime and YouTube, digital display, organic and paid social, in-store displays, out-of-home advertising/billboards and more. The campaign is supported by a diverse roster of brand ambassadors, known as the "Sparkle Squad," as well as a Scotch-Brite x Chef K Camp Poosh VIP event at Coachella. An additional mix of bespoke and digital advertising will be used to empower consumers to embrace the satisfaction that comes with a clean, refreshed space via Spotify advertising, Google search, and more.

The Scotch-Brite brand invites everyone to experience "The Brite Side of Clean," watch the new 30-second spot featuring "So Fresh, So Clean" now on YouTube .

For more information on Scotch-Brite products and "The Brite Side of Clean" campaign, visit Scotch-Brite .

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM ) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M/news .

About Scotch-BriteTM

For 65 plus years, the Scotch-BriteTM Brand has been brightening homes and lives with cleaning expertise and innovative solutions that power through tough messes and let you enjoy the feeling of clean. With our ever-expanding line of products, we are a trusted leader in cleaning and a staple in households worldwide. Learn more at scotch-brite .

