403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Min., UN Official Eye Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah and UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities Heba Hagrass discussed on Thursday means of boosting collaboration to serve this segment of society.
Speaking to KUNA, the Minister, taking part in the 2025 Global Disability Summit in Berlin, said the meeting touched upon multiple topics of mutual interest, including challenges facing women with disabilities.
She stressed the need of taking into account circumstances related to persons with disabilities and economic conditions that aggravate their lives.
She noted that the meeting further dealt with means of improving services and programs provided by governmental agencies to properly meet the needs of persons with disabilities.
The Minister also expressed appreciation to Hagrass for readiness to offer technical support and collaboration in training and rehabilitating workers in this field, in accordance with the latest international standards.
Al-Huwailah confirmed to Hagrass that Kuwait is keen on boosting cooperation and coordination with UN agencies to benefit from international expertise in this vital domain.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah. (end)
ajb
Speaking to KUNA, the Minister, taking part in the 2025 Global Disability Summit in Berlin, said the meeting touched upon multiple topics of mutual interest, including challenges facing women with disabilities.
She stressed the need of taking into account circumstances related to persons with disabilities and economic conditions that aggravate their lives.
She noted that the meeting further dealt with means of improving services and programs provided by governmental agencies to properly meet the needs of persons with disabilities.
The Minister also expressed appreciation to Hagrass for readiness to offer technical support and collaboration in training and rehabilitating workers in this field, in accordance with the latest international standards.
Al-Huwailah confirmed to Hagrass that Kuwait is keen on boosting cooperation and coordination with UN agencies to benefit from international expertise in this vital domain.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah. (end)
ajb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment