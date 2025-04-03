Two Ukrainian Warships Pass Level 1 NATO Interoperability Assessment

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Navy's Cherkasy and Chernihiv minesweepers became the first vessels since Russia's full-scale invasion to receive an interoperability assessment in line with NATO standards.

That's according to the Navy Command , Ukrinform reports.

"The Cherkasy and Chernihiv minesweepers were the first since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression to complete the NATO Level 1 assessment, which confirms interoperability with NATO procedures and standards. In modern security conditions, this is an important process of integrating Ukrainian units into NATO standards, which ensures a high level of training and efficiency," the Navy emphasized.

It is noted that one of the main mechanisms of such partnership is the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept Evaluation and Feedback Programme. Its main task is to practically assess the level of readiness of partner countries' armed forces for joint participation with NATO armies in Allied operations.

The command noted that participation in the said Programme contributes to increasing the combat capability of Ukraine's Armed Forces and their integration into the NATO collective security system.

The crews must then undergo a NATO Level 2 assessment (NEL2), after which they will be eligible to participate in multinational operations and Allied missions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Navy Commander Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa said Ukraine may in the future receive an entire division of minesweepers.

