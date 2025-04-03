Two Ukrainian Warships Pass Level 1 NATO Interoperability Assessment
That's according to the Navy Command , Ukrinform reports.
"The Cherkasy and Chernihiv minesweepers were the first since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression to complete the NATO Level 1 assessment, which confirms interoperability with NATO procedures and standards. In modern security conditions, this is an important process of integrating Ukrainian units into NATO standards, which ensures a high level of training and efficiency," the Navy emphasized.
It is noted that one of the main mechanisms of such partnership is the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept Evaluation and Feedback Programme. Its main task is to practically assess the level of readiness of partner countries' armed forces for joint participation with NATO armies in Allied operations.Read also: NATO provided Ukraine with over EUR 20B in first three months of 2025 – Rutt
The command noted that participation in the said Programme contributes to increasing the combat capability of Ukraine's Armed Forces and their integration into the NATO collective security system.
The crews must then undergo a NATO Level 2 assessment (NEL2), after which they will be eligible to participate in multinational operations and Allied missions.Read also: Navy Commander: Ukraine first country to destroy missile cruiser in wartime
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Navy Commander Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa said Ukraine may in the future receive an entire division of minesweepers.
Photo: x.com/MichaelJWC626
