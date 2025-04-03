Global Water Crisis Worsens: UNESCO & UN-Water's 2025 Report Warns Of Severe Impacts

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) UNESCO and UN-Water have released the World Water Report 2025, highlighting alarming evidence of glacier melt due to climate change. The report warns of devastating consequences, particularly for both developed and underprivileged nations.

According to the findings, 72% of the world's freshwater is used for agriculture, while 15% is consumed by industries and 13% for domestic use. Between 2020 and 2021, water extraction exceeded normal levels by 14%, with urban areas consuming significantly more than rural regions.

Alarmingly, over 4 billion people-more than half the world's population-face water shortages. The report predicts that climate change will exacerbate water scarcity through increased pollution, land degradation, ecosystem disruptions, and natural disasters.

Pakistan Among the Most Vulnerable Countries

Pakistan's geography makes it highly susceptible to climate change. Over 50% of the country is mountainous, 10% is desert, and only 40% consists of plains, which rely heavily on canal irrigation. Water shortages are expected to have severe repercussions on agriculture.

The country is home to over 7,000 glaciers, but in the last 20 years, 10-12% of their mass has been lost, with around 30 glaciers turning into lakes. This phenomenon increases the risk of catastrophic flooding in mountainous regions, causing water shortages, environmental degradation, and economic instability.

Also Read: Legendary Pashto Comedian Miraawas Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Adding to the challenge, forest cover in these mountains is below 5%, making them even more vulnerable to climate change. Wildfires and deforestation are becoming more frequent, while reforestation efforts have failed to increase forest area.

Failure to Meet Sustainable Development Goals

The report highlights that the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, aimed at ensuring universal access to clean water and sanitation by 2030, is now unlikely to be achieved.



As of 2022, 2.2 billion people (27% of the global population) lack access to clean drinking water.

3.5 billion people lack proper sanitation facilities.

In Pakistan, 70% of people have access to a sanitation system, and 90% have water availability, but 60% lack clean drinking water. Due to waterborne diseases, 53,000 children die annually before reaching the age of five-a number expected to rise with worsening water shortages.

Glacier Melt and the South Asian Water Crisis

The Himalayas, Karakoram, and Hindu Kush form the "Third Pole," providing water to South Asia. In 2000, agriculture consumed 67% of the region's available water, equivalent to 2,400 sq km. By 2022, this usage increased to 72%, reaching 2,800 sq km. However, with glaciers melting rapidly, water availability is expected to decline further, leading to intensified floods and economic instability.

Moreover, 153 countries globally share transboundary rivers, including Pakistan, which depends on shared water sources with India and Afghanistan. The report warns that water disputes between nations are likely to escalate, exacerbating regional tensions.

What Can Pakistan Do?

The report outlines crucial steps Pakistan must take to address the crisis:

Population Control – Balancing population growth to manage water consumption.Adopting Water-Efficient Technologies – Reducing wastage in agriculture and industry.Enhancing Water Storage – Investing in rainwater harvesting and small-scale dams.Wastewater Treatment – Reusing treated water for agriculture and groundwater recharge.Researching Climate-Resilient Crops – Introducing low-water-consuming crops.Forest Conservation – Preventing deforestation and controlling wildfires.

Additionally, Pakistan must review and amend its climate policies and related laws, ensuring rapid implementation to combat the looming water crisis.