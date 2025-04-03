The Beckage Firm Named Finalists For Multiple Categories At Cyber Insurance Awards USA 2025

The Beckage Firm. Data Security & Privacy, AI & Crypto Law Firm.

Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E

Kevin Johnson, CISO, The Beckage Firm

The Beckage Firm was honored as a finalist at the Cyber Insurance Awards USA 2025, earning "Highly Commended" recognition for two prestigious categories.

- Jennifer BeckageBUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Beckage Firm , a leading force in cyber law and data security, was honored as a finalist in four categories at the Cyber Insurance Awards USA 2025, which took place last night. While the firm did not take home an award this year, it was recognized as 'Highly Commended'-the runner-up distinction-for both Inspiring Woman in Cyber Insurance (Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E ) and CISO of the Year (Kevin Johnson ). These prestigious awards are hosted by Intelligent Insurer, where winners and finalists are selected by a panel of industry expert judges.The Beckage firm earned the title of Cyber Law Firm of the Year in 2024 and was once again in the running for this coveted award. Additionally, The Beckage Firm was recognized as a finalist for Cyber Security Consulting Services Provider of the Year. The awards ceremony was held on the evening of April 1 in Chicago, and saw industry leaders, including The Beckage Firm Managing Director, Jennifer Beckage gather to celebrate excellence in cyber insurance. The Beckage Firm was also a proud Ceremony sponsor.Since earning Cyber Law Firm of the Year in 2024, The Beckage Firm has continued to set new industry benchmarks, adapting to the rapidly evolving landscape of cyber threats and emerging technologies. The firm's commitment to excellence has earned multiple additional distinctions, reinforcing its leadership in cyber law and security.Among its recent recognitions, The Beckage Firm was ranked in the New York Chambers Spotlight 2025 for its high-quality legal work and exceptional client service in data security and privacy. Additionally, Jennifer Beckage was named in the 31st edition of The Best Lawyers in America for both Electronic Discovery and Information Management Law and Privacy and Data Security Law, making her the only lawyer in New York to receive dual recognition in these specialties.Further solidifying a commitment to thought leadership in the industry, Jennifer Beckage was one of only 21 speakers from around the world invited to present at the Generative Artificial Intelligence for Lawyers and Legal Experts conference in Paris, where she addressed the evolving role of AI in the legal field. The Beckage Firm was also the first law firm to adopt LexisAI, demonstrating its proactive approach to integrating AI into legal services.The firm has also seen significant growth, welcoming a new partner, Cristina Di Maria, Esq., CIPP/US, and promoting Lee Merreot, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E, from within to partner, further strengthening its leadership team.“We are incredibly proud to have been recognized as 'Highly Commended' in two categories. While we didn't take home the top award this year, this recognition reaffirms our commitment to excellence and leadership in cyber law and security.,” said Jennifer Beckage, Managing Director of The Beckage Firm.“The past year has been one of growth, innovation, and leadership in the cyber law space, and we were happy to celebrate these achievements at the Cyber Insurance Awards USA 2025.”The Beckage Firm's robust service offerings include data security, data privacy, incident response, ADA accessibility, cryptocurrency fraud, artificial intelligence, litigation, class actions, and regulatory matters.For more information about The Beckage Firm and how we may assist your organization, visit: The Beckage Firm Website and follow us on LinkedIn.**Attorney Advertisement – Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes**

Robert Noble

The Beckage Firm PLLC

+1 223-253-4762

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.