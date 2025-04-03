Switzerland Holds Back On US Tariff Countermeasures
-
Deutsch
de
Bundesrat verzichtet zurzeit auf Gegenmassnahmen zu US-Zöllen
Original
Read more: Bundesrat verzichtet zurzeit auf Gegenmassnahmen zu US-Zölle
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Ramping up trade tensions is not in Switzerland's interest, the govermnment said.
In its communication on Thursday, the Federal Council also fears that countermeasures on the part of Switzerland would be associated with costs for the Swiss economy. In particular, imports from the US would become more expensive.More More Trump slaps 31% tariff on Swiss goods
This content was published on Apr 3, 2025 United States President Donald Trump announces tariffs of 31% on imported goods from Switzerland.Read more: Trump slaps 31% tariff on Swiss good
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment