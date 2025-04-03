Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Holds Back On US Tariff Countermeasures

2025-04-03 02:11:32
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss government has decided against immediate countermeasures against high United States tariffs on Swiss goods. This content was published on April 3, 2025 - 16:15 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Bundesrat verzichtet zurzeit auf Gegenmassnahmen zu US-Zöllen Original Read more: Bundesrat verzichtet zurzeit auf Gegenmassnahmen zu US-Zölle

Ramping up trade tensions is not in Switzerland's interest, the govermnment said.

In its communication on Thursday, the Federal Council also fears that countermeasures on the part of Switzerland would be associated with costs for the Swiss economy. In particular, imports from the US would become more expensive.

