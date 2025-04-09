Rana May Be Lodged In Delhi's Tihar Jail After Reaching India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) As India awaits the arrival of the flight carrying Tahawwur Rana to the national Capital on Thursday, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused is most likely to be lodged in Tihar Jail.

The 64-year-old Rana, who is being extradited from the US to stand trial in India for his role in the Mumbai terror attacks that left scores dead, is likely to be lodged in a high-security ward in Tihar jail in Delhi when he reaches India, sources said on Thursday.

All necessary preparations for holding the terrorist have already been made in the jail, they said.

The Pakistan-born Canadian national who is a close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, is expected to land in Delhi today.

A special chartered flight carrying Rana left the US on Wednesday, April 9, marking a significant moment in India's pursuit of justice for the 2008 terror attack that killed 166 people.

Rana is being extradited from the US after a protracted legal battle and after exhausting all avenues to stall his move to India.

Sources revealed that upon arrival, Rana will be taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is coordinating his extradition along with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). He is likely to be presented before a Delhi court soon after.

Rana has been charged under multiple Sections, including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the Government of India, murder, forgery, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Mumbai Police, however, have not yet received an official communication regarding his transfer to the city.

Apart from being the associate of David Coleman Headley, Rana is believed to have had close links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.